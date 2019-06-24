Kerry-based gardaí committed nearly four times as many breaches of discipline compared with their national colleagues.

Kerry-based gardaí committed nearly four times as many breaches of discipline when compared to their national colleagues.

Nationally, it was revealed that 118 gardaí were found to have committed 137 breaches of discipline in 2018; there were 11 such breaches by gardaí based in Kerry over the same period.

There are approximately 14,500 gardaí nationally.

Earlier this year in information released to Radio Kerry, it was revealed there were 17 alleged breaches of discipline by gardaí in Kerry, with 11 subsequently confirmed.

Of the 11, six related to neglect of duty; three were for falsehood or prevarication; and the final two were categorised under misconduct towards a member and discreditable conduct.

There are over 335 gardaí working in the Kerry Garda Division.

Comparing the figures, there is an average of one breach per 115 garda members nationally; Kerry’s rate, at one per 30 members, is 3.8-times the national average.