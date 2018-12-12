Kerry-based garda receives national award for initiative on correctly restraining children in vehicles

A Kerry-based garda has received a national award for an initiative on correctly restraining children in vehicles.

Sergeant Dermot O’Connell of Killarney Garda Station won an Emergency Service award for Operation Paisti, an initiative to teach parents and grandparents about to how restrain children correctly in vehicles.

He says the campaign, which involved working with local schools and the media, aimed to get safety information to as many as possible.





Sergeant O’Connell adds the initiative was all about protecting children.