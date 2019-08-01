Kerry-based digital hub appoints Chief Executive

A Kerry-based digital hub has appointed its Chief Executive.

Liam Cronin has been appointed as Chief Executive of the RDI hub, which will be housed outside Killorglin, in a building donated by Fexco.

RDI Hub is a world-class centre for design-led, innovation and it is backed by Fexco, IT Tralee and Kerry County Council.

Mr Cronin was previously Associate Director of Commercialisation at Trinity College Dublin’s ADAPT Research Centre, and also worked in Microsoft for 25 years.

RDI Hub is currently recruiting for a Programme Manager, Operations Manager and Members and Community Manager ahead of its launch; further information is available on www.rdihub.com.