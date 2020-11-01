Kerry author marks 100th anniversary of execution of Kevin Barry

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the execution of Kevin Barry by the British government.

The medical student was just 18 years old when he was hanged at 8am on this day in 1920, following his involvement in an attack on British soldiers in Dublin during the War of Independence.

Kerry author Michael Moriarty is a cousin of Kevin Barry, and has written a book entitled What it Said in the Papers – The Execution of Kevin Barry.

Mr Moriarty says he’s delighted to have played his part in maintaining the legacy of Kevin Barry.