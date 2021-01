Renowned Kerry athlete, coach and commentator Jerry Kiernan has died.

Originally from Listowel, Mr Kiernan represented Ireland in the 1984 Summer Olympics in LA.

He was a former Irish record holder over 3000 meters and was a sub four-minute-mile runner.

More recently he coached top athletes including Ciara Mageean and John Travers and was a regular commentator for RTE on athletics.

Sean Lyons was close friends with Jerry Kiernan in their college days:

Mr Kiernan was 67.