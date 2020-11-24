Kerry artists urged to take part in new national project

Artists in Kerry are being urged to take part in a new national project.

PLATFORM 31 is an opportunity for artists to develop and test new ideas of collaboration, research, and audience development.

It was created by the Association of Local Authority Arts Officers, in collaboration with the Arts Council.

The project is designed to support 31 mid-career artists, one in each of the 31 local authorities around Ireland.

The deadline for applications is November 30th, and more information is available by emailing

[email protected] or by clicking here