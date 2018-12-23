Kerry artists display work at Kerry County Museum

The work of Kerry artists is on display at the Kerry County Museum in Tralee.

The Art in the Park: Off the Rails exhibition includes works created during Art in the Park exhibit last summer.

The works have now been transferred to the museum and they will be on display until next April.





Paintings, illustrations, origami, felt work and glasswork will all be exhibited, every Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5pm.

Anyone who would like to participate in Art in the Park: Off the Rails during the winter months or Art in the Park in spring and summer 2019 should contact Mary Greene, Arts Officer with Tralee Chamber Alliance on 066 7121472 or email [email protected]