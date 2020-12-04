Most Kerry areas continue to reduce COVID-19 rate

Five of the six local electoral areas in Kerry have continued to reduce their COVID-19 incidence rates.

This is according to data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

During the fortnight up to Monday night (30th November), there were 15 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Listowel Local Electoral area.

North Kerry’s incidence rate per 100,000, once among the highest in the country, has now fallen from 373 to 52 over the past three weeks.

The Killarney LEA has a rate of 24 per 100,000, with seven cases, and the Tralee LEA has a 14-day incidence rate of 64, having recorded 21 cases.

Kenmare LEA’s 14-day rate has also decreased, down to 24 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks, having recorded six cases.

Castleisland LEA has a rate of 47 per 100,000, following 8 cases.

Corca Dhuibhne, once the area with the lowest prevalence of COVID-19 in the country, has experienced another increase.

The West Kerry peninsula recorded seven new cases over the past two weeks, bringing its incidence rate up to 49.

Over the two-week period up to Monday night, there were at 64 new cases in Kerry.