Padraig Harnett has the final round up of news from the Kerry Area Basketball Board.
Kerry Area Basketball Update
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results
ResultsKERRY AIRPORT WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL B: Tralee Imperials 34, Horans Health Stores 36, ;KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 1: Team Kerry Cobras...
Irish Cup Coursing Meeting Has Been Cancelled This Weekend
The Irish Cup Coursing Meeting which was due to take place this weekend has been postponed.After 3 weeks of poor weather, ponding has occurred...
Why Won’t the Authorities Take Action Against Substandard Housing? – February 20th, 2020
Eamonn Hickson visits Hana who lives in an apartment in the county. She rents her apartment through the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS). Hana says...
IT Tralee Shows Solidarity with Chinese Students – February 20th, 2020
Jerry attended an event at the Institute of Technology Tralee where a number of Chinese nursing students and members of the academic staff held...
SouthDoc Workers Deserve Equal Treament – February 20th, 2020
Marie Butler, sectorial organiser, SIPTU speaks to Jerry ahead of a strike tomorrow that will affect SouthDoc services in Kerry and Cork. Some staff...