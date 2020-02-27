Padraig Harnett has a round-up of action in the Kerry Area Basketball Board.
Kerry Area Basketball Round-Up
Weekend Orange Weather Warning May Affect Kerry v Mayo
There are concerns that the Orange Weather Warning issued for seven counties along the west coast on Saturday may affect the Allianz Football League...
Mumps Outbreak In Kerry Hurling Panel
There's been an outbreak of Mumps within the Kerry Senior Hurling camp with some players unlikely to be available to play in Sunday's final...
Cancelled Due To Coronavirus – February 25th, 2020
A Listowel dad is furious that his daughter’s school trip to Rome has been cancelled due to the fear of the Coronavirus and the...
The Beauty Spot | February – February 25th, 2020
Mary O’Donnell is back with is for February and once again she has brought some beauty products with her.
Abbeydorney Drama Group Turns 85 – February 25th, 2020
Abbeydorney Drama Group are celebrating their 85th anniversary. Deirdre spoke to Brendan O’Halloran, who is chairman & she also spoke to John Michael Fitzgerald.