Padraig Harnett has a round-up of this week’s action in the Kerry Airport Kerry Area Basketball Board.
Injury Concerns For Kerry Camogie Team
Kerry will face a difficult task to get their first points in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League when they welcome Wexford to Tralee on...
Kerry Ladies Footballers Aim For 5 Wins From 5
Joint Managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill have an almost fully fit panel to choose from when picking the Kerry team to play Monaghan...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYSix Nations organisers maintain they want to conclude this season's championship "when time allows".The meeting of Italy and England on Saturday week has become...
Coronavirus Concerns for Nursing Homes – March 5th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, about the threat COVID-19 poses to nursing homes.
Coronavirus Expert Offers Advice – March 5th, 2020
Dr Cillian de Gascun chair of the HSE’s Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory at UCD tells Jerry...
Deer Cull in Killarney Sparks Debate – March 5th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Ted Cronin from the Animal Welfare Party who held a protest yesterday against the deer cull in Killarney National Park yesterday....