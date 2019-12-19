Padraig Harnett has a round-up of news from the Kerry Airport Basketball Board.
Kerry Jockey Aiming For More Christmas Success In 2019
Dingle's Jack Kennedy is hoping for a repeat of the success he experienced last Christmas when he takes to the track during next week's...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERThe IRFU are likely to refuse any possibility of taking on the FAI's 42 point 5 per cent stake in the Aviva Stadum.Representatives of...
Kerry Area Basketball Board Round-Up
Smoky Coal Ban for Killarney – December 18th, 2019
Climate Change Minister Richard Bruton announced yesterday that Killarney is among a group of towns where the burning of smoky coal will be banned...
A Problem Shared – December 18th, 2019
Coping with familial pressure this Christmas is the main discussion point of this week’s edition of the feature with Tony and Val.
Insurance Emergency Facing Childcare Providers – December 18th, 2019
Over 1,000 childcare facilities are struggling to get insurance cover after an insurance provider exited the market, meaning there’s just one company left to...