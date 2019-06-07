Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society Outing to Sneem rescheduled to July 7th

Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society wish to advise that their outing to Sneem, which was due to take place on Sunday, June 9, has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 7. All other details remain unchanged.
€300,000 funding allocated to apprenticeships at IT Tralee
€300,000 in funding has been allocated to the Institute of Technology Tralee towards apprenticeships.It's part of a national allocation of €7.5 million to 10...
Plans unveiled to convert Causeway’s Shannon Ballroom into community facility
A 70-year-old building which was once a famous dance venue, is to get a new lease of life as a community hub for the...
Documentary focuses on pivotal role played by Kerry woman in D-Day
The pivotal role played by a Kerry woman in the D-Day landings will be the focus of a television documentary this evening.Maureen Sweeney from...
Ask the Podiatrist | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Marie Horgan joins us for our podiatry spot.
Nutrition Advice | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Darcy talks about preventing pain & inflammation with food.
The Shannon Ballroom – June 6th, 2019
One of Kerry’s social hot spots back in the showband era is now a derelict building and is lying idle. A group from Causeway...