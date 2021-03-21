Kerry Aontú representative says Junior Minister Madigan should address HSE waiting lists instead of name of local newspaper

The Aontú representative in Kerry says the Minister of State for Special Education should be addressing HSE waiting lists instead of the name of a local newspaper.

Sonny Foran says Minister of State Josepha Madigan should be coming up with ways to reduce waiting lists for children’s speech and language therapy instead of worrying about the name of The Kerryman newspaper.

Earlier this week, Junior Minister for Special Education and Inclusion Josephea Madigan called for the end of gendered titles such as ‘chairman’ and ‘spokesman’, and suggested The Kerryman should consider a change of title.

Mr Foran says this is a complete waste of time by Junior Minister Madigan, and the people of Kerry are much more concerned about the length of HSE waiting lists.

He says it’s incredibly worrying the length of time that children have to wait to access vital services such as speech and language therapy, psychological assessments, and counselling.