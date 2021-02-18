Kerry animal rescue centre warns of dogs being stolen and poisoned

A Kerry animal rescue centre has warned that dogs are increasingly at risk of being stolen or poisoned.

Maurice Enright, founder of Sera Husky and Animal Rescue, has appealed to dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead, microchipped and in a secure place when they’re at home.

Mr Enright said the demand for dogs since the first lockdown began has been unprecedented and has led to an increase in dog theft.

He said they’re also aware of dogs being poisoned in Kerry by people who are angry that dogs are off lead.

Mr Enright said a dog recently died after ingesting poison on Ballyheigue beach and he believes it was put there deliberately.