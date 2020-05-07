Kerry anglers permitted to fish within 5kms from home

Kerry anglers are permitted to fish in locations within 5kms of their homes.

Inland Fisheries Ireland has updated its advice for anglers to reflect the latest Government and National Public Health Emergency Team advice.

IFI owned or managed state fisheries are open with the exception of the Galway and Moy fisheries; ESB fisheries are also now open.

The national body says the status of private and club run fisheries is a matter for the fishery manager or committee.

Updated guidelines where travel to fish is permitted:

Fishing is permitted within 5km of your home

Maintain social distancing at all times, especially at car parks, access points and launch sites.

Anglers (assumed to be individuals from different households) should not share transport e.g. car/van when travelling to fish.

Limit contact with other anglers and providers.

Permit/licence sales online where possible

Max. 2 persons in small boat for inland/inshore fishing

Angling businesses may only open once classified as an essential service and should only operate if they can provide online/contactless services.

Charter fishing or guided fishing may only operate where skippers/guides can guarantee compliance with social distancing measures.

Recommend no competition fishing

Facilities where anglers could gather to remain closed – lunch huts, etc.

Where such facilities at 10 above are essential fishery should remain closed.

Recommend anglers/guides/skippers to carry hand sanitiser and to use it after touching surfaces such as gates, stiles, pier railings, ladders, etc.

