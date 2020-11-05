Kerry Angel Network aims to support investment in start-ups

A new network has been set up in Kerry with the aim of helping start-up businesses to access investment.

The Kerry Angel Network is a community of private investors that will have a bias towards helping and investing in Kerry-based companies.

It’s part of the Halo Business Angel Network, a joint initiative of Enterprise Ireland, InterTrade Ireland, and Invest Northern Ireland.

An online launch for investors is taking place on November 19th in partnership with KerrySciTech, while an event for entrepreneurs will be held on November 27th.

People interested in either event, or who are looking for more information on the Kerry Angel Network can email [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>