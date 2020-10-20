Kerry among top choices for remote workers to relocate to

Kerry is one of the top choices for remote workers to move to.

That’s according to research from the Whitaker Institute at NUI Galway and the Western Development Commission.

It found among those who can work remotely, 94% were in favour of doing so on an on-going basis.

Half of those (54%) would like to work remotely several times a week, a quarter (27%) said five days a week, and 13% said several times a month.

23% of respondents would consider relocating based on their experience of remote working since COVID-19, with Kerry and Cork being the second most popular region behind the West.

A further 7% said they had already moved, again Kerry and Cork is the second most popular choice.