Kerry among luckiest EuroMillions counties

Kerry is among the top ten counties with the highest number of top prize winners per head of each county’s population in the EuroMillions lottery.

The National Lottery has released a survey looking at anyone who has won more than €15,000 in the EuroMillions since 2004.

According to the survey, Louth is the luckiest county – it’s had 25 top prize wins in the EuroMillions, totalling almost €7 million which represents one winner per 5,155 people, based on the county’s total population.

A top prize is defined as amounts in excess of €15,000.

Mayo ranks second followed by Limerick, Dublin, Wexford, Kildare and Leitrim.

Kerry’s in eighth place. In the past 15 years, the county has won 23 top prizes, worth more than €9.3 million, in the EuroMillions.

According to the National Lottery, this represents one winner per 6,422 people, based on Kerry’s population of almost 148,000.

Based on this survey, Laois is the unluckiest county with one top prize winner per 16,939 people.