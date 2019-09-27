Kerry among locations targeted by Garda operation on prostitution

Gardaí have carried out operations targeting those involved in the purchase of sexual services in nine divisions, including Kerry.

The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act criminalises the purchase of sexual services and the soliciting or purchasing of sex from a trafficked person.

The Garda Press Office says during the week of September 16th – 21st, intelligence-led operations were conducted across nine garda divisions, including Kerry, targeting the demand for prostitution.

38 individuals were stopped and spoken to by members of An Garda Síochána, arising from suspicion of having purchased sexual services from an individual involved in prostitution.

A number of files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, with a view to establishing if any criminal prosecution should be initiated.

This is the second national operation targeting the demand for prostitution in 2019 and gardaí say further operations are planned.