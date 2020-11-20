Kerry among least affected counties in terms of light pollution

Kerry is one of the least affected counties in terms of artificial light emissions.

The Central Statistics Office has released data, which estimates artificial light in Ireland from satellite imagery during the period 2015-2019.

Dublin has the highest average emissions with a rating of 11 (nW/cm2/sr), while Kerry – with a rating of 0.58 – is one of the least affected, with only Mayo and Leitrim having lower levels of artificial light.

In terms of local areas, South and West Kerry have the lowest rates of artificial light pollution in the country.

An international dark sky reserve is located on the Iveragh Peninsula.