Kerry among least-affected counties by COVID-19 cases per population

Kerry is among the least-affected counties in terms of COVID-19 cases per population.

This is according to data released by the government on its COVID-19 Health Surveillance Monitor, coupled with counties’ populations from the latest census.

There were 288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry, as of midnight April 26th.

Using Census 2016 data, this means there is an average of one case of the coronavirus per 513 people – or a rate of 195 cases per 100,000.

Kerry ranks 20th in the 26-county republic in terms of confirmed cases per population, with first being the worst affected and 26th being the least affected.

There have been 20 cases confirmed in the county over the past week, compared with 49 in the previous week.