Kerry among the most exposed counties to COVID and Brexit impacts

A new report has shown that Kerry is one of the most exposed counties when it comes to COVID-19 and Brexit impacts.

The Central Bank’s Economic Letter focuses on the Regional Impact of COVID-19 on the Western Region and the Atlantic Economic Corridor, which includes Kerry.

The Central bank says a long-term pattern in the Atlantic Economic Corridor is the concentration of employment towards tourism, agriculture, traditional sectors and public services.

These counties have a much lower share of knowledge intensive services that are more conducive to remote working.

Kerry accounts for 2.5% of national employment and experienced a 6% growth in employment from 2013 to 2018.

Kerry has 32% of the labour force in agriculture, forestry, fishing, wholesale and retail and accommodation and food, which are heavily exposed to COVID-19 and Brexit.

In April, almost a third of Kerry’s workforce were in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Moving to Level 3 restrictions saw these payments in Kerry increase from around 8% in September to 13% and this is expected to rise further with the Level 5 lockdown.

The report also notes that 14% of owner-occupier mortgage borrowers in Kerry are on payment breaks.

The document shows there is some positivity in Kerry when it comes to job postings.