Kerry among counties most reliant on state supports

By
radiokerrynews
-

Kerry, Donegal, Louth and Carlow have the highest share of their labour force availing of COVID-19 state supports.

A new Central Bank report says the hardest hit sectors have been those with a high dependence on physical interaction, such as accommodation, food services, retail and construction.

It says COVID-19’s impact was felt greatest in areas where hospitality and tourism are particularly important.

Mark Cassidy, The Central Bank’s Director of Economics and Statistics, says cities were not hit as hard.

