Kerry among the areas with the most complaints of financial abuse against elderly people

Kerry is among the areas with the most complaints of financial abuse against elderly people.

Nationally, the number of complaints of financial abuse against elderly people increased from 688 in 2016 to more than 800 last year.

HSE figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show the regions with the most complaints were the midlands, the Wicklow/Dublin area and the Cork/Kerry region.

The number of cases found to have ‘reasonable grounds’ rose from 37 per cent in 2016 to 51 per cent the following year.

Solicitor in Healthcare & Elder Law Bernadette Parte says the type of abuse can range from stealing to threatening behaviour:

HEADLINE:

TAGS: HSE, elderly abuse, Solicitor in Healthcare & Elder Law, Bernadette Parte, Freedom of Information Act,

IMAGE: HSE