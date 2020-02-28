Kerry ambulance staff raise concern over coronavirus protective clothing

Ambulance staff working in Kerry have raised concerns over protective clothing they must wear if they’re dealing with a suspected case of coronavirus.

Paramedics have expressed concern over procedures in place by the National Ambulance Service.

A person with a suspected case of covid-19 is risk assessed over the phone and if necessary, an ambulance will bring the individual to a hospital with isolation facilities.

A paramedic says in recent weeks three or four people who were suspected of having the virus were brought to University Hospital Kerry – none were found to have covid-19.

He’s told Radio Kerry that he and his colleagues have concerns over the protective clothing they wear.

He alleges that protective clothing issued to them provides cover to below the knee while hair is also exposed. The paramedic claims this is in contrast to protective gear issued when there were fears over Ebola – he says this covered ambulance staff from head to foot.

SIPTU says Kerry members have raised concerns about the National Ambulance Service’s preparedness in dealing with covid-19.

The union says the NAS has issued a circular to employees in response; SIPTU is also seeking a meeting with the ambulance service.

Although the NAS is part of the HSE; the latter says concerns raised are a matter for the Department of Health.

Radio Kerry has contacted the department for a comment.