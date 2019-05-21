Kerry Airport’s operating profit up a quarter of a million euro

Kerry Airport is reporting an increase of almost a quarter of a million euro in operating profit.

The Farranfore facility has announced its results for the 12-month period ended December 31st 2018.

Kerry Airport’s annual report and accounts for 2018 show an operating profit after tax of €966,056 last year, up from €728,626 in 2017; it also marks a major increase on 2016’s operating profit of €287,613.





Turnover increased from €6.34 million to €7.9 million.

Passenger numbers for 2018 are up 9% in the year to 365,339; the Dublin route was up 12%.

Passenger Load Factor, which measures how full a plane is, is at 86% on London flights.

Ryanair catered for 32,518 passengers on its twice weekly Kerry-Berlin service, achieving a Passenger Load Factor of 84% in its first full year of operation.

€1.9 million was spent on capital projects last year including on taxiway resurfacing and navigation aids upgrades, with funding from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

The Kerry Airport AGM will be held on the 14th of June.