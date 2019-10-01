Kerry Airport’s concerned over supply chains in event of no-deal Brexit

Kerry Airport’s CEO says the company’s biggest concern in the face of a no-deal Brexit is ensuring that supply chains remain open to them.

The company has been preparing to ensure it will facilitate a smooth transition when the UK leaves the EU.

The CEO of Kerry Airport John Mulhern says some services, equipment and engineering are not available in Ireland and must currently be sourced from the UK.

He says they have been working to make allowances to ensure these products will still be available to them in the event of a hard Brexit:

The CEO of Kerry Airport John Mulhern says a no-deal Brexit would see the return of duty free.

He says this would benefit the airport through increased sales, however, Mr Mulhern says despite this positive they wouldn’t be looking for a hard Brexit: