Kerry Airport talking to all interested parties regarding development of PSO route to Europe

The CEO of Kerry Airport is talking to all interested parties regarding the development of a PSO route to Europe.

CEO John Mulhern had been in discussions with several airlines before the pandemic hit.

He says it takes years to build up a route, adding the rules around international PSO routes almost exclude them.

Mr Mulhern says he will continue to fight for such a route.

However, he says care is needed as a PSO route to Europe may affect the service from Kerry to Dublin: