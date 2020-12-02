Kerry Airport talking to all interested parties regarding development of PSO route to Europe

The CEO of Kerry Airport is talking to all interested parties regarding the development of a PSO route to Europe.
CEO John Mulhern had been in discussions with several airlines before the pandemic hit.
He says it takes years to build up a route, adding the rules around international PSO routes almost exclude them.
Mr Mulhern says he will continue to fight for such a route.
However, he says care is needed as a PSO route to Europe may affect the service from Kerry to Dublin:
Meanwhile, Kerry Airport CEO John Mulhern say the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on Christmas.
Ryanair has cancelled two flights in mid-December, due to low numbers.
The airport and Bon Secours Hospital Tralee will provide PCR testing for anyone travelling in and out of Kerry Airport during Christmas.
Mr Mulhern says this testing will offer reassurance to those who have to travel for essential reasons: