Kerry Airport was recently chosen by Audi to showcase its new model.

Almost 300 motor journalists from around the world came to Kerry to test drive the new Audi Q7 around the Ring of Kerry and Slea Head.

They arrived into Kerry Airport on daily private charter flights from Munich over a two week period.

Chief Executive of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern says Audi are planning a return visit to Kerry and they’re honored to host the premium car brand.