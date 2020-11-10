Kerry Airport to share in €6 million funding

€6 million has been made available for three regional airports, including Kerry.

Ahead of a difficult winter season for the aviation sector, the government will provide an extra €48 million in support funding, in addition to what was announced in Budget 2021.

Minister for Education Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin have welcomed the announcement.

An extra €48 million in supports for 2021 have been announced, in addition to those already given in Budget 2021.

€21 million in funding under the Regional Airports Programme has already been committed, however Kerry, Knock and Donegal airports will receive an extra €6 million in operational funding.

The funding is subject to EU Commission approval for the scheme.

Deputy Brendan Griffin has welcomed the announcement, while Minister Norma Foley says the funding is a recognition of the strategic importance of Kerry Airport to the county and region.