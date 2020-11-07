Kerry Airport set to make €300,000 loss on investment

It’s being reported that Kerry Airport will suffer a €300,000 loss on an investment it took on shares and assets.

According to the Irish Examiner, the investment, worth €1.5 million, was due to mature at the end of March, but soured when markets crashed at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

A spokesperson told the Examiner that the investment was a medium risk and was in the black in February, just before the markets collapsed.

The news of the loss comes as Kerry Airport announced 25 employees, or half of its workforce, will be temporarily laid off from Monday week due to financial losses associated with COVID-19.

https://www.irishexaminer.com/business/arid-40077551.html