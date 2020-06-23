Kerry Airport to retain entire workforce, despite critical fall in revenue

Kerry Airport will retain its entire workforce, despite a critical fall in revenue due to the public health crisis.

Pre-COVID-19 pay rates will also be given to all staff, according to a statement released on behalf of the airport.

It’s part of a plan aimed at maintaining the airport’s viability as air travel returns to normal in the coming months.

A statement released by Kerry Airport Ireland states this year has been devastating for aviation and like all airports, Kerry Airport has endured its worst downturn in living memory.

Industry experts believe it will be 2023 before the activity that was enjoyed last year returns.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern praised the staff who continued to work throughout the pandemic.

Over the coming weeks a more efficient scheduling system will be introduced at Kerry Airport.

Mr Mulhern says they intend that all staff return to full pay, full hours and full employment; he adds that the success of this reorganisation will determine whether further and more difficult decisions are required down the line.

Ryanair flights will resume in July; the twice daily Aer Lingus Regional Kerry-Dublin service, operated by Stobart Air, has continued to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Mulhern says the Farranfore-based airport will play a greater economic role than ever, when attracting investment and tourists to the region.