Kerry Airport to receive over €1.4 million in grant aid

Kerry Airport is to receive over €1.4 million in grant aid under the Regional Airports Programme.

Minister for Transport Hildegarde Naughton announced that a total of €3.4 million will be shared by Kerry, Donegal and Knock airports.

This funding will go towards the operating costs of the three regional airports – it’s been welcomed by Minister Norma Foley and Deputy Brendan Griffin.

The grants are targeted at vital safety and security operations at the airports such as air traffic control, fire services and security and ensuring airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas.

Kerry Airport is to receive the largest allocation of more than €1.4 million (€1,499,564), while Knock Airport has been allocated €1.3 million and Donegal will over €580,000.

This is in addition to the almost €2.5 million in grants which was allocated to these airports in July and a further €6 million in supplementary supports which was announced last month to be shared between Kerry, Donegal and Knock airports

Minister Naughton says she recognised the devastating impact the current crisis has had on our regional airports.

She says this funding will go some way towards helping our regional airports remain financially sustainable as they plan for a time beyond the grip of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, it’s expected Minister Naughton will publish a new Regional Airports Programme for 2021 – 2025 in the coming weeks.