Kerry Airport passengers will be able to avail of COVID-19 tests in the lead up to Christmas

COVID-19 tests will be provided for all passengers travelling through Kerry Airport this Christmas and New Year.

Kerry Airport and Bon Secours Hospital Tralee will provide the tests for anyone travelling in and out of the Farranfore-based airport.

This 5-step online self-referral tests will only be carried out at Bon Secours Hospital Tralee, and not at Kerry Airport.

The test will cost €80, which is the lowest price in the country.

Management at Kerry Airport have expressed their gratitude to TJ O’Connor, Luke O’Sullivan and all the team at Bon Secours Hospital Tralee who have offered their help by providing Gold Standard PCR COVID testing to airport passengers.

Chief Executive of Kerry Airport Ireland, John Mulhern says while some people will sacrifice their trips home at Christmas, this visit home may be essential for others and for their mental health; he says they must make them possible and safe.

Passengers who wish to undergo a Covid test can visit: https://www.bonsecours.ie/bst-covid-testing.

Once a referral form has been completed, an appointment date and time will be confirmed via email.

The routine hours for the swabbing clinic are between 8.15am to 10am, Monday to Saturday; when presenting for the test, people are asked to bring proof of identification, such as a passport or drivers license.

The swabbing clinic is located in the staff carpark of the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee and is a drive through clinic.