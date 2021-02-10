Kerry Airport passenger numbers fall by over three quarters

Passenger numbers in Kerry Airport fell by over three quarters last year.

That’s according to new data from the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO says just under 83,000 (82,959) passengers came through the Farranfore base in 2020.

That’s down from nearly 370,000 (369,836) passengers in 2019.

Prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger numbers in Kerry Airport were increasing; they were up 3.6% in January and 2.1% in February.

Management at Kerry Airport had been looking forward to a very promising year in 2020, marking its 50th anniversary and a projected 10% increase in passenger numbers.

The biggest collapse in passenger numbers was during April, May and June; just 110 people came through the airport in April compared to over 32,000 in the same month in 2019.

1,890 people used Farranfore in December; that’s down almost 93% compared to the last month of 2019.