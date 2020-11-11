Kerry Airport in negotiations with COVID-19 testing company

Kerry Airport is in negotiations with a private company to provide COVID-19 testing.

CEO of Kerry Airport John Mulhern was speaking during an Oireachtas committee meeting on transport and communications networks, with a focus on issues affecting the aviation sector.

He says airport management is looking into the most common form of testing, PCR, with a view to making it available to people flying both in and out of Kerry Airport.

The negotiations are due to conclude within the next week.

However, Mr Mulhern says there are drawbacks to this type of testing.

John Mulhern hopes the Kerry diaspora will be able to fly into the airport this Christmas through three scheduled Ryanair routes, which are London Luton, Stanstead and Dublin.

He hopes the PCR test can be undertaken on arrival to Kerry Airport, in line with the European traffic light system, at a cost of €80 per person.