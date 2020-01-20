Kerry Airport Ireland report 1.2% increase in passenger numbers

Kerry Airport Ireland has reported an increase of 1.2% in passenger numbers for 2019.

Nearly 370,000 passengers travelled through Kerry Airport last year, which represents an increase of almost 4,500 passengers.

Kerry Airport recorded growth of 1% on the two London routes, despite the uncertainty of Brexit throughout the year.

Kerry Airport CEO, John Mulhern, said Dublin showed continued growth year-on-year with increased capacity on the route with Aer Lingus Regional now operating a 70-seater aircraft twice daily.

He also noted that the Berlin and Frankfurt Hahn routes continue to perform very well; Mr Mulhern stated that Ryanair’s decision to extend the Berlin route through the summer of 2020 underlines the importance of Wild Atlantic Kerry as a destination for the German tourist market.

In addition, Ryanair is increasing the frequency of its Kerry-Alicante route this summer.

Passengers planning a trip will have three flights to choose from in June, July and August – a 50% increase on 2019 – in addition to the scheduled flights during April, May, September and October.

John Mulhern added that work to secure additional new routes is on-going with Kerry Airport’s airline partners, Kerry County Council, Tourism Ireland and the tourism organisations in Kerry.