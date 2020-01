Kerry Airport is hoping grow passenger numbers by 10% this year to 400,000.

That’s according to their CEO, John Mulhern, who was speaking after the announcement that Ryanair is to introduce a new route between Kerry and Manchester from the end of March.

Ryanair is also increasing the frequency of its Kerry to Alicante route this summer.

John Mulhern says they’ve set an ambitious target for passenger number growth.