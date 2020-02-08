Kerry Airport holding workshops to showcase potential of new Manchester route

Kerry Airport is holding events for businesspeople to showcase the potential of its new Manchester route.

The Ryanair flights between Kerry and Manchester start next month.

Kerry Airport is running industry workshops to show Kerry businesses how to make the best out of the new market.

There’ll be one event next Tuesday in the Muckross Park Hotel, Killarney, three next Wednesday at Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee, the Listowel Arms Hotel, and Benner’s Hotel, Dingle and one next Thursday in the Ring of Kerry Hotel in Cahersiveen.

Places need to be booked in advance.