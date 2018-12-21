Kerry Airport has drone policy in place

Kerry Airport has a policy in place about the use of drones.

Noel Ryan was speaking after some flights resumed at London Gatwick Airport, which was forced to close when a drone began flying above the runway on Wednesday night.

Since 2015, all drones weighing over 1kg must be registered with the Irish Aviation Authority, and as of this week, over 11,000 were registered nationwide.





Under the IAA regulations, drones aren’t allowed fly in civil or military controlled airspace, or within 5km of an aerodrome or airport.

Noel Ryan of Kerry Airport explains their policy.