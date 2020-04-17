Kerry Airport committed to continuing Farranfore-Dublin route

Kerry Airport says it’s committed to continuing the Farranfore-Dublin route.

CEO of Kerry Airport John Mulhern was responding to news that Stobart Air is poised to seek court protection from creditors in the coming days.

The operator’s current public service obligation contract for the Kerry-Dublin route expires in January, 2022.

The Aer Lingus regional operator currently provides the PSO route from Kerry to Dublin Airport.

Yesterday, the Irish Times reported that Stobart Air is likely to ask the High Court to appoint an examiner; this would give it protection for a period of time in order to aid its survival.

CEO of Kerry Airport John Mulhern says the airport and Stobart Air are jointly committed to providing Kerry and the region with the vital air connection to Dublin.

He says this unprecedented health event has impacted Kerry Airport – as it has Stobart Air.

Mr Mulhern says both parties are unwavering in their commitment to continuing the schedule and to ensure it keeps operating to support the recovery when it happens.

He believes Stobart Air will find the means to prevail in these difficult times and they have his full support.