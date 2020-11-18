Kerry Airport CEO in early discussions with airlines regarding new routes

The CEO of Kerry Airport is in early discussions with airlines regarding new routes.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern and chairman Denis Cregan addressed the online meeting of Kerry County Council to provide an update on the last eight months.

Mr Mulhern stated he believes Kerry Airport is in a position to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern told the meeting they expected a 10% increase in passenger numbers this year, but COVID-19 brought everything to a halt.

Mr Mulhern believes recovery will be slow and prolonged, and feels it will be the second quarter of next year before any growth is seen.

The Kerry Airport CEO said he was in early discussions with airlines regarding new routes which would allow smaller areas and smaller airports to connect; he says these discussions are ongoing.

Mr Mulhern believes Kerry Airport is in a position to recover from this pandemic.

He says he wants to return to their usual yearly passenger numbers of over 300,000 and also get all staff back to work, but only when it’s safe to do so; he says they must be responsible.

All Kerry County Councillors praised the staff of Kerry Airport and highlighted the importance of the facility to the county, placing particular emphasis on its role in the recovery post pandemic.