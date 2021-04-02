Kerry advocate for rape victims calls for clear guidelines for character references

The manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre says character references, for those convicted of sexual violence, cause additional trauma to their victims.

Vera O’Leary was speaking after character references were provided for a convicted rapist from members of the Dingle business community and a retired detective garda sergeant, who is not living in Kerry.

Conor Quaid (26) of Monaree, Dingle was recently jailed for raping a young woman as she slept in her own bed.

The Rape Crisis Network Ireland has written a submission on the use of character references for a review of the justice system, currently being undertaken by the Minister for Justice.

Vera O’Leary says there should be clear guidelines for character references, similar to those victim impact statements:

The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre can be contacted on its freephone line on 1800 633 333.