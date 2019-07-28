Kerry Advance In Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship

Kerry have qualified from their TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship group.

They’ve set-up a 1/4 Final tie against Dublin next weekend by beating Westmeath 1-12 to 1-10 at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Amanda Brosnan put Kerry in front with a point but Westmeath hit back with a first minute goal and they led 1-2 to 0-1 after 4 minutes. It was 1-4 to 0-2 after quarter of an hour before a Hannah O’Donoghue goal brought the Kingdom within 2 of the visitors. An Anna Galvin point then cut the gap to the minimum and Emma Dineen had the Kingdom level by the 21st minute at 1-4 apiece. Lorraine Scanlon was next on target as Kerry nudged in front 6 minutes from half-time. Anna Galvin doubled that advantage as the half closed and at the break the Kingdom were ahead by 1-6 to 1-4.

Kerry had 2 of the first 3 points of the second half to open up a 1-8 to 1-5 lead 6 minutes into the period. Substitute Louise Ní Mhuireachtaigh then had Kerry 4 clear. Westmeath pulled it back to 1-9 to 1-8 but Kerry had the next 2 scores to open up a 1-11 to 1-8 advantage 18 minutes into the half. Despite losing Lorraine Scanlon to a yellow card the Kingdom increased their lead to 4 thanks to a Sarah Houlihan point. That came in the 23rd minute and Kerry would not score again. Wesmteath had 2 more points, the second of those in the 31st minute as the Kingdom held on for the win.