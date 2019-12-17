Kerry actress in the running for Oscar nomination

A Kerry actress is in the running for an Oscar nomination.

Jessie Buckley, who’s originally from Killarney, has made the shortlist for an Academy Award for a song she sang in the film Wild Rose.

She played Rose-Lynn Harlan, a Scottish single mother who attempted to make it as a country singer in Nashville.

The song ‘Glasgow (No Place Like Home)’, was written by actress and musician Mary Steenburgen, and has made the shortlist for ‘Best Original Song’.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on January 13th, and if Jessie Buckley is nominated, she could perform the song on stage at the Oscars next year.