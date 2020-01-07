Kerry actress nominated for a BAFTA

A Kerry actress has been nominated for a BAFTA.

Jessie Buckley, who’s originally from Killarney, has been nominated in the Leading Actress category for her role in Wild Rose.

She played Rose-Lynn Harlan, a Scottish single mother who attempted to make it as a country singer in Nashville.

Jessie Buckley will be up against fellow Irish woman Saoirse Ronan, along with Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger.

This year’s BAFTA ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton and takes place on February 2nd.