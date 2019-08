A Kerry actress has been named as one to watch by an international entertainment publication.

Jessie Buckley is one of ten actors chosen by Variety magazine as their top picks for success this year.

The Killarney-native, who moved to London when she was 17, has appeared in a number of well-received productions recently, including Wild Rose and the Emmy-nominated miniseries Chernobyl.

All ten honourees will be celebrated in an edition of Variety in October.