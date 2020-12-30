Kerry accounts for up to 25% of Air Ambulance service call-outs

Captain John Murray, centre with crew Paul Traynor and Brian O'Callaghan pictured with the Charity Air Ambulance at Rathcoole Aerodrome in North County Cork launch.

Kerry accounts for up to 25% of the Air Ambulance service call-outs.

The life-saving service went live in July 2019 and provides time critical emergency care and transport for people in the county and beyond.

The Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR), a charity dedicated to pre-hospital care, is running the service in co-operation with the HSE National Ambulance Service.

Key relationship manager with the ICRR, Karen O’Sullivan says the service is particularly beneficial to people in rural areas of the county:

