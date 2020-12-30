Kerry accounts for up to 25% of Air Ambulance service call-outs

Kerry accounts for up to 25% of the Air Ambulance service call-outs.

The life-saving service went live in July 2019 and provides time critical emergency care and transport for people in the county and beyond.

The Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR), a charity dedicated to pre-hospital care, is running the service in co-operation with the HSE National Ambulance Service.

Key relationship manager with the ICRR, Karen O’Sullivan says the service is particularly beneficial to people in rural areas of the county: