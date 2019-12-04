Kerry accounted for majority of fatal accidents involving recreational water craft in 2018

The majority of deaths resulting from accidents involving recreational water craft in 2018 took place in Kerry.

The finding is contained in the Marine Casualty Investigation Board which has published its annual report for last year.

Last year, there were three fatal incidents involving recreational craft, resulting in six deaths, according to the report of the Marine Casualty Investigation Board.

Two of these happened in Kerry – in September 2018, three men who were fishing in Coonanna Pier died after their powerboat sank.

In November last year, a woman who was part of a group of five experienced kayakers died after her kayak capsized on the Roughty River. She got caught under a log and, despite the efforts of her friends and the emergency services, died.

The other fatal incident involving recreational craft happened in Portronan, Co Donegal in July 2018, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The MCIB notes in its 2018 report that recreational craft users accounted for the majority of marine deaths involving vessels that year.